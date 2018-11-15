Clear weather forecast in Armenia for November 18-20

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Precipitation is expected in most of the regions of Armenia in the daytime of November 15 and 16-17, the ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.

No precipitation is expected on November 18-20.

Air temperature will decrease by 2-3 degrees in the night of November 18.

Short rain is expected in Yerevan in the daytime of November 15 and 16-17, then will be followed by a clear weather on November 18-20.

