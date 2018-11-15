Draft Tax Code already ready, but adoption dates still unknown

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The draft Tax Code is already ready and is at the inter-agency discussion stage, Chairman of the State Revenue Committee Davit Ananyan said during today’s Cabinet session, adding that there is a problem with the adoption of the Tax Code and its entry into force, as the improving provisions can be adopted retroactively, including from January 1, but the deteriorating provisions cannot, Armenpress reports.

“Formally we can adopt the draft this year, but I am not sure whether we will manage to hold another extraordinary session in Parliament in December”, Ananyan said.

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said they are entering a pre-election stage which will be followed by another processes. “Yes, we have a parliament operating de jure, but we can face the same problem as we had with the Electoral Code. We must take steps to adopt it in January as there are deteriorating provisions, but the legislation demands that they can enter into force 6 months later. Maybe we can revise that provision if we see that it is beneficial that the Code enters into force sooner. It’s a matter of political decision”, Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan