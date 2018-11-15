Putin plans to discuss New START, INF Treaty with Trump in Argentina

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said among the key issues on the agenda of a possible Russian-US summit will be the fate of the New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) and the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty and also regional issues, TASS reports.

“One of key issues, certainly, is strategic stability”, Putin told reporters speaking about possible topics at his meeting with US President Donald Trump at the G20 summit in Argentina in late November. “We should understand what will be with the New START and the INF Treaty, and how events will develop here”, the Russian leader said.

“There are other issues on how our bilateral economic ties will develop. There are promising areas, and both the US and we are interested in fostering them”, Putin said. “And finally, the hot sports – Syria, the North Korean nuclear program, the relations with Iran within the frames of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA): both Russia and the US are involved these issues, and undoubtedly, we need dialogue at a high and expert levels”.



