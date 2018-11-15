Court of Cassation examines Kocharyan’s, Prosecutor-General’s complaints

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The Court of Cassation of Armenia is examining the complaints of both former President Robert Kocharyan and Prosecutor General Arthur Davtyan, the judicial department said.

Kocharyan’s complaint seeks to examine two of the substantiations presented to the appeals court at the court of cassation, while the prosecutor is disputing the court’s decision on releasing the former president from pre-trial detention.

“The session is underway, both complaints are being examined. The session is held in closed-door format, information will be issued after it ends,” director of the judicial department’s PR and protocol department Arman Khachatryan told ARMENPRESS.

On August 13, the court of appeals approved the complaint of Kocharyan on changing the measure of restraint (detention) which was earlier ruled by a first instance court. The appeals court cited the former president’s immunity.

On the same day, the Special Investigative Service (SIS) said that the court’s elimination of the detention decision is illegal, while the general prosecution said it will discuss the possibility of applying to the court of cassation after receiving the complete information from the appeals court.

Kocharyan is charged by the Special Investigative Committee for “breaching constitutional order” during the 2008 post-election unrest, in what is known as the March 1 case.

A court initially approved the SIS’s motion and arrested the ex-president for a customary 2-months pre-trial period.

Kocharyan denies wrongdoing.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan