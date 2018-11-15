Acting defense minister holds meeting with UN Resident Coordinator for Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Acting defense minister Davit Tonoyan on November 14 received UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative for Armenia Shombi Sharp, the defense ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the cooperation development prospects between the UN Office and Armenia’s defense ministry, the opportunities for implementing joint programs were discussed.

The UN Resident Coordinator highly valued the level of cooperation with the Armenian defense ministry and reaffirmed the UNDP commitment to support cooperation programs and events in Armenia.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan