Funding of healthcare system to significantly rise next year – acting minister

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Funding of healthcare system will significantly rise next year, ARMENPRESS reports acting Health Minister of Armenia Arsen Torosyan said in a Facebook press conference aired by RFE/RL's Armenian Service.

According to him, state funding for cancer treatment will also rise. “Funding for cancer treatment will rise by 70% next year”, he said.

The acting minister emphasized that only one equipment is missing in Armenia for diagnosing cancer. “All the other equipment are available in Armenia. I think our patients will not have to go abroad for diagnose in the near future”, Torosyan said, adding that the resources of the country are limited and are not enough for diagnosing all of them, emphasizing that any delay of cancer treatment or diagnose can lead to serious consequences.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan