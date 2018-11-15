Voting process in 1500 polling stations out of 2010 to be live broadcasted during Armenia’s early parliamentary elections

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Voting process in 1500 polling stations out of 2010 will be live broadcasted during Armenia’s early parliamentary elections on December 9, the decision was made by the Central Electoral Commission in an extraordinary session on November 15.

“Today the CEC received a note from the acting First Deputy PM of Armenia, proposing the CEC to make a decision on allowing the UCOM LLC to carry out video-recording at the polling stations of the voting process and counting and broadcast it live”, CEC President Tigran Mukuchyan said, adding that cameras will be installed in 1500 polling stations.

Mukuchyan told ARMENPRESS that the fact that the other 500 polling stations will not be equipped with cameras is a technical issue, but also emphasized that over 90% of the voters will vote at the 1500 polling stations equipped with cameras.

Early parliamentary elections will be held on December 9. Electoral campaign will kick off on November 26.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan