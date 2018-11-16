President of Artsakh meets co-chairs of Coordinating Council of Armenian Organizations of France in Paris

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on November 15 met in Paris with the co-chairs of the Coordinating Council of Armenian Organizations of France, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Issues on the Artsakh-France ties, the domestic and foreign policy of Artsakh, the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict settlement were touched upon during the meeting.

The President extended his gratitude to the Coordinating Council of Armenian Organizations of France for their emphasized attention to Artsakh voicing hope in preserving the high level of cooperation in the future.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to France Hasmik Tolmajian and other officials participated in the meeting.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan