Caution advised at Vardenyats Pass amid dense fog

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of transportation, communication and information technologies reported sleet in the roads of Aparan, Ashotsk regions as of 09:30, November 16.

In Spitak and Lori it is lightly snowing.

Foggy conditions are present in the Dilijan roads and Maralik with 100m visibility.

The Vardenyats Pass is difficult to pass due to dense fog.

Road supervision officers are carrying out clearing works in the roads.

Located on an elevation of 2410 meters in Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province, the Vardenyats Pass is a mountain pass in the eastern section of the Vardenis mountain range, where the Martuni-Yeghegnadzor highway passes through. The 14th century Selim Caravanserai is located here.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan