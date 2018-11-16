Stepantsminda-Lars highway closed for all types of vehicles

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is closed for all types of vehicles.

On November 15, as of 23:00, roads are mainly passable in Armenia.

Snowfalls are reported in Vanadzor, Stepanavan, Tashir towns and Berd-Chambarak highway.

Drivers are urged to use winter tires while travelling to provinces.

