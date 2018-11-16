Intoxicated man batters brother, sister-in-law and baby in Armenian town

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. A woman from Vagharshapat (Ejmiatsin) reported to the local police station on November 15 that her brother-in-law has battered her, her husband and their 8-months old baby. She claims the man was drunk.

Police told ARMENPRESS that officers have validated the report. Authorities did not disclose the identity of the perpetrator.

Police said the man turned himself in to police and testified. “Materials are being prepared,” police said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan