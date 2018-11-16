A number of pro-Armenian intellectuals detained in Turkey

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. A number of intellectuals and democrats, famous for their pro-Armenian activities, have been detained by the Police in Turkey today early in the morning, Istanbul-Armenian journalist Raffi Hermon Araks told Armenpress.

“The Armenian people are interested in those who were detained as they have always participated in any pro-Armenian activities in Turkey, be it linked with the Armenian Genocide or meetings, protests on other issues”, the journalist said.

There are professors, lecturer, human rights specialist, as well as 4 members of the staff of jailed Osman Kavala’s Anadolu Kultur association.

“Osman Kavala is jailed for more than a year, and till now the prosecutor didn’t clarify what he is jailed for”, Raffi Hermon Araks said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan