Ralph Lauren knighted by Queen Elizabeth

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. By design of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, American designer Ralph Lauren has been the first to be royally recognized with the title of Honorary Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire for his services to fashion, trade, and philanthropy, according to Forbes.

The famous designer, a self-made, 79-year-old Bronx native celebrating 50 years of his internationally-recognized brand, joins the list of notable American recipients of an honorary U.K. knighthood that includes former Presidents Dwight D. Eisenhower, Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush, former New York City Mayors Michael Bloomberg and Rudolph Giuliani, Angelina Jolie, Steven Spielberg, Bill and Melinda Gates, and ex-Burberry CEO Angela Ahrendts.

The British Knighthood is one of the highest honorary ranks in the royal British system and is awarded as recognition for exceptional achievement and service to the nation. The "Honorary Knight Commander" is awarded to those who, like Ralph Lauren, are not citizens of the United Kingdom or the Commonwealth Realms.

"All British honors are awarded on merit, and conferred by HM The Queen on the advice of the Foreign and Commonwealth Secretary," the Ralph Lauren company explains in a statement. "The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire was founded in 1917 and Mr. Lauren may forthwith put “KBE” after his name if he wishes."

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan