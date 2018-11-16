Armenia’s acting deputy PM holds meeting with EEC minister

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Acting deputy prime minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan received Veronika Nikishina, Member of the Board - Minister for Trade of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), the Armenian government told Armenpress.

During the meeting the officials discussed the process of integration at the Eurasian space and the talks over privileged trade relations with the third countries, as well as the existing issues.

They specifically touched upon the organizational works for the upcoming talks between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Egypt. The Armenian side will be the main coordinator during the talks.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan