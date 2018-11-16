AXIOMA intends to build wind farm in Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker minister of energy infrastructure and natural resources Garegin Baghramyan held a meeting today with representatives of Axioma, a company interested in making investments in Armenia and building a 200MW wind power plant, the ministry said.

During the meeting Axioma representatives said they are currently carrying out measurements of wind power potential.

The caretaker minister said the ministry is interested in the prospect of cooperation and is ready to discuss the pricing proposals of the company.

In the event of a mutually beneficial proposal, the ministry said it will provide necessary support to implement the program.

