Armenian President congratulates Kyrgyz counterpart on birthday

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today sent a congratulatory letter to President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov on 60th birthday anniversary, Sarkissian’s Office told Armenpress.

In the letter the Armenian President wished his Kyrgyz counterpart good health, new achievements, and peace and prosperity to the good people of Kyrgyzstan.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan