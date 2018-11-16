American State Department, Treasury delegation visits Armenia for Iran sanctions policy discussions

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Experts from the US State Department and Treasury visited Yerevan, Armenia November 15-16 to examine the policy of sanctions against Iran together with Armenian government and business representatives, the US embassy in Armenia said in a statement.

It said that “through similar visits the American policy in terms of the sanctions against Iran are specified and clarified for different countries of the world”.

According to the statement, the American delegation had meetings with the caretaker ministers of foreign affairs, energy, economic development and investments, as well as officials from the government staff, the foreign ministry, the ministry of economic development and the ministry of transportation, the cenbank vice-president, analysts, representatives of private banks that are members of the Armenian-American Chamber of Commerce, and others.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan