Armenia warns of regional arms race dangers

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. Arms race in this region is a highly dangerous practice, Armenia’s caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told TASS in an interview.

“Our country is located in a very delicate region where an unresolved conflict exists, and reaching peace and stability, as well as the development of an atmosphere contributing to the establishment of peace, are highly important issues for us. In this conditions arms race is a highly dangerous [thing],” Mnatsakanyan said.

He emphasized that when Armenia is expressing concern to its partners over arms supplies to Azerbaijan, it stresses the fact that Armenia cannot treat the supplies simply as a usual deal. “These are weapons that take the lives of our countrymen, our soldiers and civilians,” he said. “Therefore, in this type of conditions arms race is very dangerous in our region. The Nagorno Karabakh conflict first of all relates to people, it is about the physical security of 150,000 people, and we will do everything possible to ensure their security,” Mnatsakanyan said.

He noted that no one can question the resolve and combat-ability of the Armenian side in being the guarantor of security of Artsakh’s people. “At the same time I once again emphasize Armenia’s commitment for the exclusively peaceful solution of the conflict,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan