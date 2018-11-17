Movsisyan praises “great team victory” in Gibraltar demolition

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Forward of Armenia’s national football team Yura Movsisyan has praised teamwork for the victory against Gibraltar.

“Great Team Victory in Gibraltar... oh and 4 goals. #GoArmenia”, he said on Facebook.

Gibraltar suffered a total defeat to Armenia in the Nations League - Grp D4 home match at the Victoria Stadium on November 16. The match ended 2:6.

In the first minutes of the match Armenia’s Kartashyan and Movsisyan were shown the yellow card for fouls.

The score was opened by Gibraltar’s Tjay De Barr with a right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

In the 26th minute Gibraltar’s Joseph Chipolina was shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

One minute later Armenia’s Yura Movsisyan equals the score from very close range to the bottom left corner. About ten minutes later Rumyan Hovsepyan (Armenia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

The first half ended 1:1.

Yura Movsisyan started the second half with some amazing performance and scored two goals in the 48th and 52nd minutes, brining the score to 1:3. Minutes later, AGAIN Yura Movsisyan scores a goal – the first Poker in the history of the Armenian national football team.

In the 62nd minute, when the score is 1:4, Armenia substitutes Rumyan Hovsepyan with Gor Malakyan.

66’ Artur Kartashian brings the score to 1:5.

78’ Gibraltar’s Adam Priestley scores Armenia’s goals.

90+4’ Armenia’s Alexander Karapetyan wraps up the match in the overtime and Armenia wins the game 2:6.

Armenia’s next match will take place November 19 against Lichtenstein.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan