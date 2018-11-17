Authorities caution drivers to use exclusively winter tires when traveling to provinces

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations of Armenia has cautioned drivers to travel to provinces using exclusively winter tires.

At the same time, it said that as of 09:00, November 17, roads are mostly passable across the country.

Foggy conditions are reported in certain parts of Goris, along the Berd-Tchambarak road and the Dilijan roads.

Georgian authorities told their Armenian counterparts that the Stepantsminda-Lars road has been shut down for all types of vehicles and that around 350 vehicles are waiting in a congestion from the Russian side.

The Stepantsminda-Lars road is the only land connection between Armenia and Russia, which runs through Georgia. Stepantsminda is a small town in north-eastern Georgia. The road is used for both passenger and cargo transportations and is of major significance. Vehicles pass through the Verkhni (Upper) Lars customs checkpoint into Russia.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan