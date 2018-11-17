United Arab Emirates donates equipment to Armenian medical facility

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. At the initiative of the embassy of United Arab Emirates in Armenia, the Sharjah Charitable Association has donated equipment to the Vayk Medical Center of Vayots Dzor province.

Ahlam Rashid Al Salami, from the UAE embassy, visited the facility.

During the visit the embassy official met with Vayk Mayor Taro Avetyan and other local officials.

The initiative comes as part of the 'Year of Zayed' celebrations.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan