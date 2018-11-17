Agricultural insurance program to gradually expand coverage in Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The agricultural insurance pilot system will be introduced in Armenia from 2019 and will gradually expand in terms of both geography and types of plants that it covers, caretaker minister of agriculture Gegham Gevorgyan said during a meeting with representatives of the sector today.

“Natural disasters are making agriculture quite risky,” he said. “However, we have a solution for this problem. The agricultural insurance system will be introduced from 2019. It will be a pilot [program], but I assure you that every year we will increase both the geography and types of plants subject to insurance. This means that we are shifting agriculture to a less risky sector,” he said.

