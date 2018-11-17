Opposition politicians arrested in Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani government continues its crackdown on oppositionists.

Baku police arrested Ali Karimli – the opposition politician who chairs the Azerbaijani Popular Front Party, local media reported. An unknown number of Karimli’s supporters have also been detained.

According to unconfirmed reports Jamil Hasanli – another opposition politician, chairman of the National Council Union – has also been arrested.

Supporters of Karimli have gathered outside a police station in Baku, protesting the arrest of the oppositionist.

