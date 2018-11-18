Artsakh’s president, Hayastan Fund executive discuss Telethon 2018 in LA

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan had a meeting with Hayastan All Armenian Fund executive director Haykak Arshamyan and other representatives of the charitable organization in Los Angeles as part of his visit to the United States, Sahakyan’s office said.



“Issues related to the course of the "Telethon 2018" and the implementation of a range of programs in Artsakh were discussed.

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan and other officials partook at the meeting”, Sahakyan’s office said.

