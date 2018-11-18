President of Artsakh meets with Armenian-American philanthropists in Los Angeles

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. On 17 November Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan met in Los Angeles with philanthropist Mike Saryan, Sahakyan’s office said.

Issues on the implementation of various programs in Artsakh were discussed during the meeting. Special attention was paid to the development of the healthcare sector.

President Sahakyan highlighted the participation of compatriots from the Diaspora in the development of the country, adding that fresh insight should be brought to the existing cooperation by further deepening and expanding it.

The President of Artsakh also met with philanthropist Vahe Karapetyan to discuss issues on the implementation of various programs in Artsakh.

Sahakyan thanked Vahe Karapetyan for his constant support to Artsakh, commending his patriotic activity.