Stepantsminda-Lars road open only for passenger vehicles

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations said that according to Georgian authorities the Stepantsminda-Lars road has been re-opened for traffic, but only for passenger vehicles.

435 cargo trucks and 172 passenger cars are congested from the Russian side, it said.

The Stepantsminda-Lars road is the only land connection between Armenia and Russia, which runs through Georgia. Stepantsminda is a small town in north-eastern Georgia. The road is used for both passenger and cargo transportations and is of major significance. Vehicles pass through the Verkhni (Upper) Lars customs checkpoint into Russia.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan