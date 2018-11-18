Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 November

Sarkissian sends greetings to Latvian counterpart


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has sent a congratulatory cable to President of Latvia Raimonds Vējonis on the national day of Latvia, Sarkissian’s office said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




