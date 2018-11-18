Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 November

Sarkissian congratulates Sultan of Oman on national day


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian has sent greetings to Sultan of Oman Qaboos bin Said al Said on November 18, congratulating on the country’s national day, Sarkissian’s office said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




