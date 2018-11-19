Artsakh’s president visits Armenian Church’s Western Diocese in LA and ARS

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan, currently on a working visit to the United States, visited the Western Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church of North America in Los Angeles, took part in the Sunday Liturgy served at the Church of St. Ghevondats, met with Primate, Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, a group of representatives of the Diocesan Council and the local Armenian community, Sahakyan’s office said.



“The meeting addressed issues covering the domestic and foreign policy of Artsakh, its social and economic development, the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict settlement and the Homeland-Diaspora ties.

President Sahakyan extended his gratitude to the Western Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church of North America for the consistent support provided to Artsakh, acknowledging their role in preserving the Armenian national identity in the Diaspora and enhancing the Motherland-Diaspora ties.

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan Consul General of the Republic of Armenia in Los Angeles Armen Baibourtyan and other officials partook at the meeting”, Sahakyan’s office said in a press release.

Later on the same day, the president visited the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) of Western USA Regional Executive Board in LA and met with the members of the organization led by chairwoman Sylva Poladyan.



“The Artsakh state building process, its social and economic development, regional processes and Homeland-Diaspora ties were touched upon in a warm atmosphere.

President Sahakyan extended his gratitude to the Armenian Relief Society for the consistent support provided to Artsakh pointing out the deep respect the organization enjoyed in Artsakh.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan