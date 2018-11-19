Stepantsminda-Lars road remains closed for cargo vehicles

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The Stepantsminda-Lars road is open for passenger vehicles only as of 10:00 Monday, the ministry of transportation, communication and information technologies said.

The road remains closed for cargo vehicles indefinitely.

The Stepantsminda-Lars road is the only land connection between Armenia and Russia, which runs through Georgia. Stepantsminda is a small town in north-eastern Georgia. The road is used for both passenger and cargo transportations and is of major significance. Vehicles pass through the Verkhni (Upper) Lars customs checkpoint into Russia.

During winter seasons the road gets closed frequently due to bad weather and risk of avalanches.

