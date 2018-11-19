Putin departs for Turkey on working visit

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin departs for Turkey on a working visit on November 19, the Turkish media report.

Putin will participate in a video conference with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan dedicated to the completion of the construction of the sea section of the Turkish flow gas pipeline.

During the visit the Russian President will also have a private meeting with Erdogan to discuss the bilateral relations and ongoing regional developments.

