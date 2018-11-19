Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 November

Stepantsminda-Lars highway closed for snow removal and clearing operations


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. On November 19 the Stepantsminda-Lars highway will remain closed for all types of vehicles until 14:00 for snow removal and clearing operations, Armenia’s ministry of transport, communication and information technologies told Armenpress.

At the moment no snowfalls are reported on the highway.

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
