Our political team has fulfilled all obligations before the people as of today, says Pashinyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan says the political team that carried out a revolution in Armenia has fulfilled all obligations before the people as of now, reports Armenpress.

During today’s meeting with the residents of Martuni town of Gegharkunik province, Pashinyan highlighted that this fact is very important.

“We have promised that if the people of Armenia express their will peacefully, just in squares and streets that they want a change of power, we will turn that will into a reality. Moreover, we were saying this without any violence. At that time, there were talks that this is impossible without violence. But we were saying that we will do that without violence since we don’t want any sacrifice from you. We were just telling you to show your will in streets and squares, and we guaranteed to make that will a reality, and we made it a reality”, Pashinyan said.

He added that they have also promised to carry out a strong fight against corruption. “And today this obligation is completely implemented. Anti-corruption fight in Armenia is being carried out with the greatest possible volume and pace”, he said.

The acting PM reminded that they were also saying that they will reach holding early parliamentary elections. “Do you remember that when I was resigned there was a great concern among the people, but thanks to your support and that of tens of thousands of citizens who blocked the Parliament on October 2 we reached early parliamentary elections. Therefore, all the promises we gave for this revolutionary stage, are implemented”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

He stated that they have also fulfilled their biggest promise according to which they will return the power to the people. Pashinyan said now the fate of all is in the hands of the people as the Parliament is dissolved, and he is an acting PM, the ministers as well. “Our fate is in the hands of all of you, but as of now we have completely fulfilled all obligations before the people. And in the near future, we, as well as other political forces, will come and ask for a mandate from you. We have carried out a political revolution and now are going to ask for a mandate from you in order to conduct an economic revolution. But you are the ones who will decide, the power is yours. The first and most important stage of the revolution is over as the power has been completely returned to you. I guarantee that no one can force you to vote in favor of someone by any administrative leverage, giving bribe, or threatening you. Free, fair and transparent elections will be held in Armenia. No one can tell the citizen of Armenia whom to vote for as the citizen is the one who can tell in Armenia. Don’t let anyone tell you whom to vote for. Follow the campaign, the political forces and decide whom you want to vote in favor of. And whoever you vote in favor of, your choice will be the highest and irrevocable decision for us”, Pashinyan added.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan