Pashinyan presents government’s policy for community consolidation program

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has presented the government’s policy on community consolidation.

He was speaking at a meeting with residents of Martuni in Gegharkunik Province.

Pashinyan said the government will wait to see what results the already consolidated communities will record.

“But at this phase we will carry out consolidation only in communities where the residents want it. Therefore, if there are communities that desire consolidation, let them officially apply to the government, and the government will certainly agree,” Pashinyan said.

Earlier in September the community consolidation program was temporarily suspended.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan