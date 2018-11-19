Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 November

Extraordinary Cabinet meeting to be held today


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government will convene an extraordinary Cabinet meeting on today, November 19, the PM’s office said.

The session will take place at 15:00.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




