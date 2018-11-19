Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 November

Armenia’s caretaker minister of agriculture visits Russia for EEU agro meeting


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker minister of agriculture Gegham Gevorgyan has departed for Moscow, Russia to take part in the inaugural session of the Eurasian Economic Union’s Agro-industry policy council, the ministry of agriculture said.

The session will take place today.

Gevorgyan’s deputy Artak Kamalyan is accompanying him to the sitting, the ministry said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




