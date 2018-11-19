Massive protests against soaring fuel prices resume across France

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Massive protests have resumed Monday across France, rallying against growing fuel prices, Figaro newspaper reported.

Protesters are blocking streets across Bordeux, Lyon and Toulouse.

A protest leader said they are expecting the government “to take a step” to settle the situation. “It is necessary to organize a meeting between the yellow vests and the government,” the protester said.

Earlier yesterday at least one person died and 229 others were injured as around 282,000 people protested against soaring fuel prices throughout France. Police used tear gas to stop demonstrators at the Champs-Elysees.

Starting from the early hours of Saturday, tens of thousands of people took to the streets of French cities to express their discontent with the policies of President Emmanuel Macron and the French government’s recent decision to raise fuel prices through additional taxes, RT reported.

“Gasoline prices never stop rising. It’s the straw that broke the camel’s back. Macron and his buddies just let… things go from bad to worse,” one protester told RT.

Police also cordoned off some roads to prevent more protesters from joining the blockades in Paris and elsewhere, RT’s Charlotte Dubenskij said. People, however, kept coming.

Later in the day, some 1,200 protesters managed to cut their way through police cordons to the French President’s Palace chanting “Macron, resign!” Police interfered and pushed the group away, using tear gas.

Protesters blocked roads across France, disrupting traffic in many areas as well as blocking access to gas stations Most of them are wearing yellow vests – the symbol of a popular movement and umbrella organization behind the protests.

Some protesters attempted to stage a sit-in in the vicinity of the Elysee Palace. The situation quickly escalated, leading to heated verbal exchanges between the demonstrators and the police.

A total of 282,710 people took part in 2,000 rallies across France, according to the Interior Ministry. French media called the level of protests “unprecedented.” Many roads have been closed due to the protesters’ blockades. In many places, the roadblocks have led to severe traffic jams.

At the end of the day of protest, one person died and at least 229 people were injured, according to the Minister of the Interior. Authorities went on to arrest 117 people, placing 73 of them in custody, RT reported.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan