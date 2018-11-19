Pashinyan attends opening ceremony of renovated building of theater in Gavar town

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The opening ceremony of the renovated building of the dramatic theater after Levon Kalantaryan was held in Gavar town of Gegharkunik province, Armenpress correspondent reported.

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended the opening ceremony of the new building of the theatre.

In his remarks Pashinyan said the government is creating opportunities aimed at increasing attendance to theaters, museums and concerts. He expressed confidence that the Gavar theater will have no shortage of an audience.

“I am convinced that the governorate, the municipality will organize at least one visit for all school-children of the province to this theater within a year. I hope the theater staff will hold performances at a proper level so that the kids will enjoy coming here. Of course, this cannot be done by force. The theater must present such performances that the children will make a queue who will see them first. I congratulate all of you on this glorious event”, Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan