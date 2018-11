Azerbaijani opposition politician released after brief arrest

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Ali Karimli – the opposition politician who chairs the Azerbaijani Popular Front Party, has been released after briefly being detained by Baku police, Turan news agency reported.

Karimli has been fined 2500 manats for organizing unsanctioned rallies.

On November 17, Baku police arrested Ali Karimli. An unknown number of Karimli’s supporters have also been detained.

According to unconfirmed reports Jamil Hasanli – another opposition politician, chairman of the National Council Union – has also been arrested.

Supporters of Karimli had gathered outside a police station in Baku, protesting the arrest of the oppositionist.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan