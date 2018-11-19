Cooperation of government, communities and citizens the most effective way for solving existing issues - Pashinyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The cooperation between the government, communities and citizens of Armenia can contribute to solving all existing problems in the country, acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the meeting with the community leaders, school principals and heads of healthcare structures in Gegharkunik governorate, reports Armenpress.

“We want real opportunities for everyone so that people will be encouraged and the government will encourage them to make investments, create new jobs and solve an issue of self-employment”, the acting PM noted.

He said they are proposing a solution according to which the term microbusiness, which must have, for instance, 20 million AMD annual turnover, will be exempt from taxes. “We are doing this to encourage people so that they will think that they can run a small business in the province or think of family work. And this, in fact, is our support to the person since what he had to pay to the state, we tell him don’t pay that and work instead”, Pashinyan said.

He added that they will also exempt private taxi drivers from the taxes. “We tell them that if you want to drive a taxi, drive it, of course when the vehicle is checked and has insurance, but we are not taking a tax for driving a private taxi. By this we again encourage the work, as well as provide people an opportunity to solve their social issues. The driver of a private taxi has to pay 8000 AMD in the provinces ad 12.000 AMD in Yerevan each month. But now we don’t take these sums from the people and thus encourage them to be able to work and earn their own money”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

He said this is the logic of their policy as they want to encourage the people so that they will create a result. “We want to create an opportunity for the people to work, both for the micro, small and medium businesses. And we are not only interested in improving the people’s social conditions, but also increasing our state revenues”, he added.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan