Authorities deny plans to tax migrant workers’ revenue

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The State Revenue Committee of Armenia has issued a clarification over the initiative on launching a revenue declaration process for individuals, i.e. natural persons.

In response to certain online rumors, The State Revenue Committee said that no bill, or even an idea of taxing the revenues of migrant workers exists.

“The topic on declarations of natural persons is widely discussed in the press and social networks. The State Revenue Committee finds it necessary to inform that prior to introducing the project it should be put for broad public discussion, during which the positive and negative sides of the issue will be raised.

As far as the mechanism on taxing the revenues of citizens who depart for migrant work, no such draft or even idea exists. While the State Revenue Committee president’s response in an interview stemmed from the general principles of taxing revenues received by residents (revenues received by Armenian or foreign sources), however this doesn’t mean that their revenues will be subject to taxation or that any similar project is being discussed”, the State Revenue Committee said in a statement.

