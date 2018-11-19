Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 19-11-18

YEREVAN, 19 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 19 November, USD exchange rate down by 0.63 drams to 485.09 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 3.55 drams to 554.26 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 7.37 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 2.64 drams to 624.17 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 140.00 drams to 19064.56 drams. Silver price up by 2.13 drams to 222.79 drams. Platinum price up by 123.50 drams to 13131.84 drams.