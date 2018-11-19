Acting justice minister receives head of ICRC Delegation to Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Acting justice minister Artak Zeynalyan today received new head of the Delegation of the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) to Armenia Claire Meytraud, the ministry told Armenpress.

Acting minister Zeynalyan highly valued the ministry’s cooperation with the ICRC and expressed readiness to expand the mutual partnership.

Claire Meytraud thanked for the reception and introduced the ICRC Armenia’s activities, as well as touched upon the future cooperation opportunities.

The sides also discussed issues relating to Karen Ghazaryan, a resident of Berdavan village of Armenia’s Tavush province, who is currently in Azerbaijani captivity.

Claire Meytraud informed that the ICRC representatives regularly visit Karen Ghazaryan and also plan to pay another visit in the nearest future. She added that they are in constant contact with the family of Karen Ghazaryan.

