Stepantsminda-Lars highway closed for heavy trucks
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Embassy in Georgia informs that the light trucks that were stuck in jam in the Russian part of the Upper Lars checkpoint have been allowed to enter Georgia by 20:30, November 19.
As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information technologies of Armenia, the highway is open for light passenger vehicles, but remains closed for heavy trucks.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
