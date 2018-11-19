President of Regional Council of Île-de-France to raise the issue of abolishing short-term visas between Armenia and France at Foreign Ministry   

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 19, ARMENPRESS. President of the Regional Council of Île-de-France Valérie Pécresse thinks that short-term visas between Armenia and France should be abolished. ARMENPRESS reports Valérie Pécresse told the reporters in Yerevan on November 19 that during the meetings they were asked to raise the issue of eliminating visa regime for short-term visits between Armenia and France at the Government of France.

“I took the responsibility to do that, since I myself think that it’s necessary to simplify the procedures and abolish short-term visas for those Armenian young cadres who wish to go to France for education or training”, she said, adding “I will raise the issue up to the foreign ministry, which is responsible for such issues. It’s a very reasonable request, given the centuries-old friendship between Armenia and France”.

