Saudi Crown Prince to attend G20 summit in Argentina


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will attend the G20 summit in Argentina, energy minister Khalid al-Falih said, TASS reports.

The summit will be held in Buenos Aires on November 30-December 1.

According to Reuters, the kingdom is facing a global outcry over the murder of prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the country’s Istanbul consulate in early October, which has strained its ties with the West.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




