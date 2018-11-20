Ombudsman’s representatives carry out unannounced visit to Central Military Hospital

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Representatives of the Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) have made unannounced visits to the Central Military Hospital of the Defense Ministry within the framework of “discussions of complaints addressed to the Ombudsman and to familiarize with the situation of ensuring the rights of servicemen”, the Ombudsman’s Office said in a press release.

Medical service of servicemen, medical documents were studied during the visit, the Ombudsman’s Office said. The Human Rights Defender’s representatives also held one-on-one meetings with servicemen.

They also met with executives of the clinic.

“After recapping the results of the visit respective communiqués will be addressed to the Defense Ministry,” the Ombudsman’s Office said in a press release.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan