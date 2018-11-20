Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 November

Armenia’s delegation led by Secretary of Security Council to depart for Moscow, Russia


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s delegation led by Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan will depart for Moscow on a working visit to participate in the 6th conference of the CIS Security Council.

Grigoryan’s spokesperson Areg Kochinyan told Armenpress that bilateral meetings are expected during the visit.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




