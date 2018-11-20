23-year-old Yerevan ballet dancer succumbs to injuries after Nov. 6 car crash

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Vahagn Margaryan, the 23 year-old ballet dancer of the Alexander Spendiaryan Opera and Ballet Academic Theater who was hospitalized after suffering serious injuries in a November 6 car crash, has died, the Heratsi Hospital Complex of Yerevan told ARMENPRESS.

He was traveling in a cab with his brother, sister-in-law and his two year old nephew on the Yerevan-Ashtarak highway when the crash took place.

Other details weren’t immediately clear.

Margaryan was a ballet dancer at the Yerevan Alexander Spendiaryan Opera and Ballet Academic Theater since 2013.

In June 2018 he won the second grand prix at the V International Baltic Ballet Competition in Riga, Latvia.

Back in 2015, the won the second prize at the Makhmud Esambayev VII International Dance Festival in Chechnya, Russia.

