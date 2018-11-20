Katy Perry named highest paid woman in music by Forbes
11:46, 20 November, 2018
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 20, ARMENPRESS. Forbes has named American singer Katy Perry the highest paid woman in music 2018 with $83 million pretax during the scoring period.
Taylor Swift ranks second with $80 million.
Beyoncé rounds out the top three, pulling in $60 million.
Katy Perry played 80 dates of her Witness: The Tour in Forbes' June-to-June timeframe, grossing over $1 million per night.
After Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z welcomed twins in June 2017, the 22-time Grammy winning superstar had a quite year, until re-emerging with a powerful performance at Coachella 2018 and releasing a joint album with her husband in June.
